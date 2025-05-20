Tribal Football
Agent responds to Roma claims for ex-Liverpool boss Klopp

Carlos Volcano
Agent responds to Roma claims for ex-Liverpool boss KloppAction Plus
The agent of Jurgen Klopp has denied Italian press reports of an agreement with AS Roma.

It broke this morning in La Stampa that former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had agreed a move to Roma to succeed veteran coach Claudio Ranieri.

Red Bull football chief Klopp was said to have agreed terms with another club which was changing ownership before Roma's intervention.

But now his agent, Markus Krosche, has denied the reports.

The German agent spoke to winwin.com, given that Klopp himself has been linked several times with Saudi Pro League clubs. And regarding the rumours about Roma, the denial was clear: "This news is not true". 

