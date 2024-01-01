Szczesny: I would consider Barcelona offer

Wojciech Szczesny says he's prepared to talk to Barcelona about a playing return.

The former Juventus goalkeeper retired over the summer after terminating his contract a year early.

But he could return to football with Barca as they seek to replace knee injury victim Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

“I have great respect for the history of Barcelona, it is one of the best clubs in the world,” Szczesny told Sport.

“I understand the difficult situation that has been created after Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s injury and I think it would be disrespectful for me to not consider this option.”