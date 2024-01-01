Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
REVEALED: Why Man Utd passed on Toney
Man Utd made €100M bid to sign a Barcelona star under Solskjaer
Southampton boss Martin: Ramsdale? It makes me sick

Szczesny: I would consider Barcelona offer

Szczesny: I would consider Barcelona offer
Szczesny: I would consider Barcelona offerLaLiga
Wojciech Szczesny says he's prepared to talk to Barcelona about a playing return.

The former Juventus goalkeeper retired over the summer after terminating his contract a year early.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he could return to football with Barca as they seek to replace knee injury victim Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

“I have great respect for the history of Barcelona, it is one of the best clubs in the world,” Szczesny told Sport.

“I understand the difficult situation that has been created after Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s injury and I think it would be disrespectful for me to not consider this option.”

Mentions
LaLigaSzczesny Wojciech TomaszBarcelonaJuventusSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Szczesny breaks silence on Barcelona talk as contract offer made
Valladolid winger Moro: I'll only return to Italy for Lazio
Szczesny willing to postpone retirement for Barcelona