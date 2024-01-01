Szczesny breaks silence on Barcelona talk as contract offer made

Tribal Football
Former Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is tightlipped on the prospect of ending retirement to help Barcelona.

The Pole, who hung up the gloves this month, is being linked with Barca as cover for knee injury victim Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Relevo says Barcelona have offered Szczesny a contract proposal and that he's accepted. But despite the fact that the Pole broke his contract with Juventus in mid-August, he is not free.

Instead, Juventus included a clause in connection with the termination.

It means that Szczesny must pay a certain penalty fee if he chooses to sign for another club before the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, the 34 year-old broke his silence on the situation today.

"Marc is my good friend, so I hope he recovers quickly. I wish him all the best. That's all I can say," he told Mundo Deportivo.

