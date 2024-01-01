Tribal Football
Brother of Juventus midfielder Pogba to be tried for 'attempted extortion and criminal conspiracy'

Mathias Pogba is to stand trial over allegations of blackmailing his brother Paul Pogba.

Okdiario says Mathias will be tried for attempted blackmail of his brother and Juventus midfielder Paul (currently suspended for doping).

As reported by the French Prosecutor's Office, the brother of the former Manchester United star could be sentenced to at least five years.

Mathias and five other men will reportedly stand trial as part of an extortion case allegedly made against Paul Pogba two years ago.

Mathias, a former striker, will be trialled 'for the offenses of attempted extortion and criminal conspiracy' after he also posted threats on social media to share 'explosive' revelations about his brother.

The five others are accused of 'extortion and attempted extortion by using violence, abduction and confinement to facilitate a crime or misdemeanour, as well as criminal conspiracy'.

 

