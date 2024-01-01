Tribal Football
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has lodged his appeal against his doping ban.

Pogba was hit with a four-year suspension earlier this year after testing positive for testosterone last season.

After several months of planning with his legal team, Pogba was in Switzerland this week to lodge his appeal.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says the Frenchman appeared before the Swiss courts in Lausanne, where he filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS). 

The former Manchester United ace gave his version of the facts concerning his doping case.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who defended and explained himself, will now wait to be informed of the ruling.

