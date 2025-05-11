Merino equals Arteta, Aubameyang and Wright's unwanted Arsenal Record

Mikel Merino has etched his name in an unwanted Arsenal record following his red card in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

The Spaniard was sent off for a reckless tackle against Reds. The referee initially issued a yellow card, but after reviewing the incident on VAR, the decision was upgraded to a red for serious foul play.

In the process he became the fourth player for the Gunners to both score and be sent off in the same game in the competition.

Others to achieve this were Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January 2020 against Crystal Palace, Mikel Arteta in October 2013 against Crystal Palace and Ian Wright in December 1996 against Nottingham Forest.

Merino’s red card was Arsenal’s sixth in the Premier League this season, only receiving more in the competition in 1998-99 season.