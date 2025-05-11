Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 key duels to decide ElClasico
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: What's at stake in LaLiga title race
Man Utd ready to outbid Juventus for Newcastle powerhouse Tonali
Sergio Ramos out of Monterrey’s clash with Toluca

Vardy sets Leicester City record against Nottingham Forest

Shina Oludare
Vardy sets Leicester City record against Nottingham Forest
Vardy sets Leicester City record against Nottingham ForestAction Plus
Jamie Vardy reached another milestone in his Leicester City career by featuring in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

By starting against the Reds, the former England international became the first player to make 300 Premier League starts for the King Power Stadium outfit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Despite his involvement, he couldn’t add to his goal tally as Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side settled for a 2-2 draw against a Europe-chasing Nottingham Forest.

Vardy now has 199 goals in 500 appearances for the Foxes across all competitions since joining from Fleetwood Town in 2012.

 He has announced his intention to leave the club at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Mentions
ExclusivePremier LeagueVardy JamieNottinghamLeicester
Related Articles
Chris Wood equals 30-year-old Forest record by Stan Collymore
Forest blow UCL chance with poor Leicester draw
Milenkovic: No panic inside Forest; don't compare me with Vidic