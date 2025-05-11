Vardy sets Leicester City record against Nottingham Forest

Jamie Vardy reached another milestone in his Leicester City career by featuring in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

By starting against the Reds, the former England international became the first player to make 300 Premier League starts for the King Power Stadium outfit.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite his involvement, he couldn’t add to his goal tally as Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side settled for a 2-2 draw against a Europe-chasing Nottingham Forest.

Vardy now has 199 goals in 500 appearances for the Foxes across all competitions since joining from Fleetwood Town in 2012.

He has announced his intention to leave the club at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.