Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: A shootout to decide the LaLiga title
Casemiro to retire at Man United after Amorim revival
Antony could make history as first player to win two European medals in one season
Arsenal to beat Man Utd in race to sign Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres

Man Utd ready to outbid Juventus for Newcastle powerhouse Tonali

Paul Vegas
Man Utd ready to outbid Juventus for Newcastle powerhouse Tonali
Man Utd ready to outbid Juventus for Newcastle powerhouse TonaliAction Plus
Manchester United are ready to test the resolve of Newcastle United this summer for Sandro Tonali.

Il Corriere dello Sport says United want to strengthen their midfield options for next season and Italy international Tonali is emerging as a priority target.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tonali has also been linked with a return to Serie A at Juventus, which are willing to include Dusan Vlahovic in their offer for the former AC Milan and Brescia starlet.

But United will bid big for Tonali should they win the Europa League final this month and so qualify for next season's Champions League.

United are prepared to go as high as €100m to convince Newcastle to sell their young star - though everything will hinge on their clash with Tottenham in Bilbao.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTonali SandroManchester UnitedNewcastle UtdJuventusAC MilanBresciaTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tottenham chairman Levy favours Paratici return
Paratici in talks with Tottenham about shock return
Delaps's huge wage demands revealed as Man Utd and Chelsea chase young striker