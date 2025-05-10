Man Utd ready to outbid Juventus for Newcastle powerhouse Tonali

Manchester United are ready to test the resolve of Newcastle United this summer for Sandro Tonali.

Il Corriere dello Sport says United want to strengthen their midfield options for next season and Italy international Tonali is emerging as a priority target.

Tonali has also been linked with a return to Serie A at Juventus, which are willing to include Dusan Vlahovic in their offer for the former AC Milan and Brescia starlet.

But United will bid big for Tonali should they win the Europa League final this month and so qualify for next season's Champions League.

United are prepared to go as high as €100m to convince Newcastle to sell their young star - though everything will hinge on their clash with Tottenham in Bilbao.