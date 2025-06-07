Roma confirm new role for Ranieri

AS Roma have confirmed the new role for former coach Claudio Ranieri.

After stepping down at the end of the season, Ranieri has since been succeeded by former Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Following Gasperini's signing ceremony, Roma confirmed Ranieri had been appointed as a director and an advisor to the club's owners.

In a statement, Roma confirmed: “This was a season defined by character. With pride, resilience, and unity, Roma rose to the challenge and reminded the world of what this Club stands for. We fight together!

“On behalf of the Friedkin family, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to you, the fans, whose beating heart is the very soul of Roma. Your loyalty, passion, and love for the Giallorossi colours have made this a year to remember… and an ending to be proud of.

“When Roma needed clarity and leadership, we made a strategic decision to turn to someone who truly embodies the values of this Club. Claudio Ranieri’s appointment was not just a response to the moment — it reflected our belief in stability, identity, and connection.

“We are sincerely grateful to Claudio for answering the call with such integrity and professionalism, and for a second half of the season Roma fans everywhere can be proud of."

Gasperini brings momentum

The statement continued: “Roma’s momentum continues to grow with the appointment of Gian Piero Gasperini as the new head coach of AS Roma.

“A coach of great experience, personality, and vision. His footballing philosophy, deep-rooted culture of hard work, and ability to develop talent, aligns perfectly with the identity and ambitions of AS Roma. We believe he is the right Mister for this moment — and the right leader for what comes next.

“Combined with Claudio’s sage advice – who will stay with us as a most trusted director and senior advisor to Ownership, we are confident Gasperini will spur the Club to an exciting and successful future.”