Brighton beat Juventus and agree to sign Italian defender Coppola from Verona

Brighton have agreed a deal to sign Diego Coppola from Serie A club Hellas Verona this week as the side improves their defense.

As reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Coppola, the 6ft 4ins tall defender, is set to sign for the Seagulls in what looks like a bargain deal for the club.

“EXCL: Brighton agree deal to sign Diego Coppola as new centre back, here we go!

“€10m plus add-ons to Hellas Verona for Italian defender, waiting for medical and contract signing next.

“Coppola has agreed to the move, deal in place as first revealed in May.”

The 21-year-old has already found himself in the Italian national side after an impressive season which saw him perform in 34 Serie A games for Verona in the 2024-25 season, in which he scored two goals. He was linked with a move to Juventus in recent months after he shined against them last season but now it seems his future is in the Premier League.

With Olivier Boscagli lined up on a free transfer from PSV Eindhoven, it is clear that manager Fabian Hurzeler is intent on bulking up his defense ahead of next season as they aim for a spot in Europe once again. The pair linking up with player of the season Jan Paul van Hecke and Brazilian Igor Julio could make for one of the defense sides in the league once the deals are completed over the next few weeks.