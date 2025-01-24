Brentford boss Frank: Wissa is not for sale, I cannot see why we should sell him

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has spoken at his latest press conference as he prepares to face Crystal Palace.

Firstly, Frank was asked about new signing Michael Kayode and expressed his excitement to get started with the young talent.

"Really like him, very happy that we managed to sign him to give us more depth in the full-back positions. I think he's very talented, a fantastic physical package.

"Good abilities to keep going forward. Very good defensively. Of course, young and needs to be developed. He hasn't played much this season but last season he more or less played a full season at Fiorentina.

"A very good signing I think. He will not be able to get that (international clearance) before Sunday."

Next, he was questioned on Mads Roerslev who may be leaving the club this winter.

"He's a Brentford player. And he will, most likely play on Sunday with us. Of course I'm not giving up the line-up but he is a Brentford player."

Frank also confirmed that Yoane Wissa will stay at the club despite reports linking him to a move away.

"It's good with all these rumours, I love the transfer window.

"There's a lot of rumours, for me again, he's a Brentford player and in my opinion Wissa is not for sale, he's been our leading number nine, he's been fantastic. I cannot see why we should sell him."

He then offered up team news as his side prepares to face the Eagles on Sunday.

"Kristoffer (Ajer) is available, trained the whole week and will be involved with the squad on Sunday, so it's very positive."

More to follow...