Fiorentina fullback Michael Kayode is flying to London today.

Kayode, an Italy U21 international, is scheduled to undergo a medical with Brentford.

BBC Sport says the defender is set to sign with the Bees on-loan with an option to buy.

Kayode would arrive to replace fellow fullback Mads Roerslev.

Roerslev has an agreement with VfL Wolfsburg over a loan move to June.