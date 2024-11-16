Tribal Football
Bravo happy at Udinese: I was stuck for 2 years
Bravo happy at Udinese: I was stuck for 2 yearsTribalfootball
Former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker Iker Bravo is happy with his move to Udinese.

Having spent last season on-loan at Real, Bravo was sold by Bayer Leverkusen to Udinese this summer.

The Spain U21 captain said: "All I wanted was to play and be in a professional football environment. I made a decision to enjoy football.

"I try to be the first to arrive and the last to leave the gym, all to show the player I am on the pitch. Serie A is a very competitive league and it really toughens you up."

Bravo added: "I've had a bad time these last two years. I haven't talked much about it because I don't like it. But I've been stuck. The opportunity at the European Under 19 Championships has been wonderful. From there I went to Italy and things have started to work out."

