Roma defender Hermoso: Real Madrid? Yes, yes...

AS Roma defender Mario Hermoso has welcomed interest from Real Madrid.

The former Atletico Madrid stopper only moved to Roma earlier this season as a free agent, but is now being linked with Real, which are seeking a centre-half signing in January.

Real want to sign a versatile centre-back after losing Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal to serious knee injuries.

Hermoso told AS: "Return to Spain? I am 29, most of my career has been in Spain, I like La Liga and being in your country makes everything easier. I can't close the door to come back.

"Real Madrid? Yes, Yes. I've read it. Many friends sent it (the news) to me. It is an honour when you are linked with fantastic clubs. I was in the Real Madrid Academy and I am grateful for everything they contributed to my development."