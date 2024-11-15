Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Vidic: Amorim won't be successful with Man Utd unless...
Liverpool could sign ex-Man Utd star who has a low buy back clause at Benfica
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: A shame Ruud has left, but...

Roma defender Hermoso: Real Madrid? Yes, yes...

Carlos Volcano
Roma defender Hermoso: Real Madrid? Yes, yes...
Roma defender Hermoso: Real Madrid? Yes, yes...LaLiga
AS Roma defender Mario Hermoso has welcomed interest from Real Madrid.

The former Atletico Madrid stopper only moved to Roma earlier this season as a free agent, but is now being linked with Real, which are seeking a centre-half signing in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Real want to sign a versatile centre-back after losing Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal to serious knee injuries.

Hermoso told AS: "Return to Spain? I am 29, most of my career has been in Spain, I like La Liga and being in your country makes everything easier. I can't close the door to come back.

"Real Madrid? Yes, Yes. I've read it. Many friends sent it (the news) to me. It is an honour when you are linked with fantastic clubs. I was in the Real Madrid Academy and I am grateful for everything they contributed to my development."

Mentions
LaLigaHermoso MarioReal MadridAS RomaAtl. MadridSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Inter Milan midfielder Zielinski admits turning Barcelona down
LaLiga academies dominate Europe: Barcelona boast 46 graduates across top 5 leagues
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact