Incoming Everton owners face Roma ultras protest

Italian giants AS Roma are facing some backlash to their ownership’s recent moves.

The Friedkin Group that owns the Italian capital club is now purchasing Everton.

Members of Roma’s Curva Sud are set to boycott the start of their game against Internazionale at the weekend.

They claim the club is “not following up its promises with actions” and that the owners are failing to build a club “every Romanista can identify and be proud of.”

A statement from the Curva Sud concluded: “Romanistas of all sectors are invited to unite in the protest. 

“Friedkin family, we demand a change of direction.”

