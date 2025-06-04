Brambati: Blame Giuntoli? Why Juventus failed to prise Conte away from Napoli

Pundit and former Serie A defender Massimo Brambati has detailed why Juventus have failed to tempt Antonio Conte away from Napoli.

Despite leading Napoli to the Scudetto, Conte was expected to quit Napoli and return to Juve this week. However, he has chosen to stay after crunch talks with president Aurelio de Laurentiis.

Reflecting on the situation, Brambati told Calcio Show Speciale: "Giorgio Chiellini already knew that it would be very difficult to bring Conte to Juventus, because Conte had a three-year contract with Napoli and in this situation if the club has the strength to keep you there in a corner and pay you, you stay there. Which is what was happening to (Luciano) Spalletti when he left Napoli, given that he still had a year left on his contract.

"What was seen on the outside, that is, a De Laurentiis who says 'I won't hold back anyone who doesn't want to stay' is all false, because what is said behind four walls is different from what is said on the outside.

"Antonio didn't want to play the part of someone who bangs his fists on the table, of someone who wins and leaves, he certainly wanted to return to Juve, but the conditions weren't there because there was a president who had just won a championship and no agreement, other than verbal. So much so that when Conte reminded him 'You told me that at the end of the year I could leave', De Laurentiis replied 'Yes, that's true, but not to an Italian team'."

Everything you want is available

"So at that moment De Laurentiis, rightly after winning the championship, started to demand and told him 'Everything you want is available, I'll leave you 200 million for the market, I'll put the championship bonus for next year in the contract, Anguissa and Raspadori will probably leave and whatever is earned will be spendable on the market, in addition to the 200 million'.

"Then for that missed hug between Conte and De Laurentiis after the Scudetto, at a media level it was taken for granted that Conte would go to Juve, but Chiellini knows very well that Conte had told him that he wanted to return and close the circle at Juventus.

"But it is also true that Conte told him 'Last year I spent a year begging for a meeting with Mr. Giuntoli which he never gave me', because in October 2023 Mr. Giuntoli, while (Rudi) Garcia was being sent away, called Conte and told him 'Don't go to Naples and I'll take care of you', which then didn't happen, in fact he disappeared and was never heard from again."

It was announced last night that Cristiano Giuntoli was leaving Juve as sporting director.