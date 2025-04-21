Braida: AC Milan suffering due to lack of competence

Former AC Milan director Ariedo Braida says he isn't surprised by the Rossonero's struggles this season.

Milan's defeat to Atalanta on Sunday leaves them sitting in ninth place on the Serie A table.

Braida, who left Milan for Barcelona before eventually taking charge of Cremonese, where he left two years ago.

He said on Radio RAI: "I don't want to be a prophet because we all make mistakes, but I had predicted a season like this, not in line with the expectations and history of Milan.

"Unfortunately, all this has come true and I'm very sorry about this because I've always been a Milan fan. Let's hope that something happens, that someone understands that we need to find solutions, with competent people.

"Unfortunately, competence is lacking, there is a lack of this value."

New sporting director

On the ideal sporting director, Igli Tare, Fabio Paratici and Giovanni Sartori were put to Braida.

He continued: "They are certainly all very experienced elements. They are competent people, who have the value to be able to lift this Milan.

"In football you need talent: to do this activity, if you don't have talent, you can't do it or you don't do it well. Values ​​exist and you have to find the solution".