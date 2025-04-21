AC Milan coach Conceicao fumes: Lack of respect tough for me

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao has dismissed reports of his job being in doubt after defeat to Atalanta.

The 1-0 reverse leaves the Rossonero sitting in ninth place on the Serie A table.

Conceicao said afterwards: “Since I arrived, even when I won the Supercoppa and my first Serie A game against Cagliari, they were already talking about all the coaches who could come to Milan.

“I’ve been in football for 40 years, it’s fine, but those I work with see all these stories and it doesn’t help give stability. We must work today to be better tomorrow. If we try thinking about a month from now, it’s difficult.

“It is honestly tough for me at times to see the lack of respect, as people talk about the Milan coach as if he’s never been in a dressing room before, has never worked in football before. That is just not true.

“My future is tomorrow, to prepare the game against Inter in the best possible way so we can reach the Final and try to win the trophy. Winning two trophies in one season, I don’t know how long it has been since Milan did that, but it’s not normal.”