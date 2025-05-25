Arsenal ponder re-signing Villa keeper Martinez

Arsenal are exploring the prospect of re-signing Emi Martinez from Aston Villa.

The Argentina goalkeeper is expected to leave Villa Park this summer.

Martinez has been linked with Manchester United and Barcelona in recent weeks. However, The Sun says a return to Arsenal could also be on.

The Gunners see Martinez as a potential replacement for David Raya should the Spain international be tempted away.

Raya is seen at Real Madrid as a replacement for Andriy Lunin and also is on the radar of Atletico Madrid.

For his part, 32 year-old Martinez would love a return to London Colney, particularly if offered No1 status.