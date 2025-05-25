Tribal Football
Most Read
Guardiola admits he is pleased that UCL qualification is in Man City's hands this Sunday
Cristiano Ronaldo set to join Wydad Casablanca
Napoli break Juventus and AC Milan record with Serie A title
Arsenal open formal talks with RB Leipzig for Sesko

Arsenal ponder re-signing Villa keeper Martinez

Paul Vegas
Arsenal ponder re-signing Villa keeper Martinez
Arsenal ponder re-signing Villa keeper MartinezProfimedia
Arsenal are exploring the prospect of re-signing Emi Martinez from Aston Villa.

The Argentina goalkeeper is expected to leave Villa Park this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Martinez has been linked with Manchester United and Barcelona in recent weeks. However, The Sun says a return to Arsenal could also be on.

The Gunners see Martinez as a potential replacement for David Raya should the Spain international be tempted away.

Raya is seen at Real Madrid as a replacement for Andriy Lunin and also is on the radar of Atletico Madrid.

For his part, 32 year-old Martinez would love a return to London Colney, particularly if offered No1 status.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartinez EmilianoRaya DavidLunin AndriyArsenalAston VillaBarcelonaManchester UnitedReal MadridAtl. MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa boss Emery tightlipped on Martinez exit rumours
Deco reveals Barcelona will chase Man Utd's Rashford and Liverpool's Diaz this summer
Man Utd striker Rashford open to making financial sacrifices to help push Barcelona move