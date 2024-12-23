Monza coach Nesta: Juventus had to do something interesting to beat us

Monza coach Alessandro Nesta says he was happy with his players in defeat to Juventus.

Monza pushed Juve hard though eventually lost 2-1 on Sunday, with Nesta insisting his players gave their all on the day.

Monza didn't deserve to lose today either. What do you think about this situation?

"I didn't like the defeat in Lecce, with Juventus the attitude was right and if we were to repeat it against opponents within our reach we can get points. The 3-5-2 gives us more balance, we can propose it again. We invented (Samuele) Birindelli as a midfielder to play the defensive phase and then restart in (Weston) McKennie's area.

"Unfortunately we are missing many players and it is clear that sometimes you also have to change. The constant mistakes? We have to concede different goals, those conceded like against Juventus are gifts. They were avoidable, we need solidity which is the trademark of this team. We can do better, the opponents have to do something really interesting to score against us."

After Birindelli's goal, everything seemed ready to play a different game. Then what happened?

"Unfortunately, the goal we conceded was avoidable. Juventus didn't do anything special. It's a shame to lose like this, there's always something that spoils our game. It's a constant now."

Has the team felt the danger even more now that it's last?

"The perception of danger has been there for a few weeks because unfortunately we are last. I'm sorry because the performances have been there but the players are aware of the situation we are experiencing. The tactical changes to start again? Sometimes we can play with two attacking midfielders and sometimes with three midfielders.

"The problem is that for a long time I only had two players in the role, namely Bianco and Bondo. Unfortunately Sensi now does not have the level to play 45 strong minutes. Ditto Ciurria, for what are my evaluations. The invention of Birindelli as a midfielder was also dictated by this need. Birindelli is a soldier, he does what you tell him. When he scored I thought we could win. I'm very sorry."

Why did he give Stefano Sensi so few minutes?

"I made an evaluation of his legs, Sensi is growing slowly but I didn't consider him suitable for a match like this where the defensive phase was greater than the offensive one."