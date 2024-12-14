Agent: Di Gregorio chose Juventus over Liverpool

The agent of Juventus goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio has revealed he had an offer from Liverpool over the summer.

Di Gregorio is being celebrated across Europe after a superb save to deny Erling Haaland in the midweek Champions League win against Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

Di Gregorio joined Juve before the start of the season from Monza.

"Manchester City fans will certainly remember his saves for a long time," said the player's agent, Carlo Alberto Belloni, to Tuttosport.

"We said no to Liverpool last summer, to join the Juventus project."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play