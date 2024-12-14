Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Agent: Di Gregorio chose Juventus over Liverpool
The agent of Juventus goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio has revealed he had an offer from Liverpool over the summer.

Di Gregorio is being celebrated across Europe after a superb save to deny Erling Haaland in the midweek Champions League win against Manchester City.

Di Gregorio joined Juve before the start of the season from Monza.

"Manchester City fans will certainly remember his saves for a long time," said the player's agent, Carlo Alberto Belloni, to Tuttosport.

"We said no to Liverpool last summer, to join the Juventus project."

 

