Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Barbarez: Dzeko will be Fiorentina success

Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Sergej Barbarez is backing Edin Dzeko for success with Fiorentina.

Now 39, Dzeko is set to sign for Fiorentina from Fenerbahce.

Advertisement Advertisement

Barbarez told TMW: "I am convinced that Edin has strength, power and quality and that this is the most serious and important part of football, both for him and for the club.

"In football I think there is no room for thinking 'we'll see'. Of course, years count and everyone has their own biological clock, but Edin is still at the height of his abilities, which are intact."

He added, "I am convinced that Fiorentina has made an excellent deal and that they will have many joys and successes with Edin."