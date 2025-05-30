Tribal Football
Most Read
Delap to snub Man Utd, Newcastle and Forest in favour of Chelsea move this week
Gerrard set to reject Rangers job as he opts to stay in Saudi Arabia
Arsenal stunned by RB Leipzig asking price for Sesko
Ancelotti ready to bring Modric with him to Rangers

Fiorentina announce Palladino departure

Carlos Volcano
Fiorentina announce Palladino departure
Fiorentina announce Palladino departureFiorentina/X.com
Fiorentina have announced the departure of Raffaele Palladino.

After Palladino offered his resignation on Wednesday night, it's now been agreed that the coach can leave by mutual consent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

At the centre of the split has been tension with Fiorentina's sporting directors, including Daniele Prade.

Palladino moved to Fiorentina last summer after a successful season with Monza keeping the club in Serie A.

The Viola announced today: "ACF Fiorentina announces that, today, the contract that bound the Club to coach Raffaele Palladino and his staff was consensually terminated."

Mentions
Serie APalladino RaffaeleFiorentinaMonzaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chaos! Palladino quits as Sarri, De Rossi battle for Fiorentina job
Brentford make Kayode decision; Fiorentina now informed
Fiorentina qualify for Conference League with win over Udinese