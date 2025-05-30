Fiorentina announce Palladino departure

Fiorentina have announced the departure of Raffaele Palladino.

After Palladino offered his resignation on Wednesday night, it's now been agreed that the coach can leave by mutual consent.

At the centre of the split has been tension with Fiorentina's sporting directors, including Daniele Prade.

Palladino moved to Fiorentina last summer after a successful season with Monza keeping the club in Serie A.

The Viola announced today: "ACF Fiorentina announces that, today, the contract that bound the Club to coach Raffaele Palladino and his staff was consensually terminated."