Borussia Dortmund attacker Adeyemi coy over Juventus interest

Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi is coy over interest from Juventus.

Juve sports chief Cristiano Giuntoli is eyeing the young forward this summer.

Asked directly about the Bianconeri's interest, Adeyemi told RuhrNachrichten.de: "I can't say anything about it, I wear the Borussia Dortmund shirt and I'm very happy to do so.

"However, there are no guarantees in life."

Germany international Adeyemi, 22, has 14 goals in 66 appearances for BVB.