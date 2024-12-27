Borriello admits pushing Zaniolo towards Atalanta

Former Roma striker Marco Borriello admits he urged Atalanta to deal in Nicolo Zaniolo.

Borriello is happy seeing the former Fiorentina star contribute to Atalanta's success this season.

"Today in life I see people, I do things. I am not tied to anyone. I procure business. An example? I recommended Zaniolo to Atalanta, to (Gian Piero) Gasperini.

"The story of La Dea is a wonderful one," Borriello told Il Messaggero.

"I am not an agent, I don't even like being one. I lend a hand. I try to bring my experiences, even to Ibiza."