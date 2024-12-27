Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Atalanta expect Man Utd bid for Ederson
Atalanta expect Man Utd bid for Ederson
Manchester United are said to have given the green light for a January move for Atalanta star Ederson.

The midfielder s one of the key targets for new manager Ruben Amorim this winter.

Per Tuttomercatoweb, Atalanta are braced for offers, but will do their best to resist.

The Italian club, who won the Europa League last term, are fighting for the Serie A title this time around.

While financial realities mean not every bid can be rejected, it will take a lot of money to snag Ederson.

A price tag in the region of £50 million has been mooted for the all-action pass master.

