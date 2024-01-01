Bonera proud being named new AC Milan Futuro coach

Daniele Bonera is proud being named new AC Milan Futuro coach.

The Futuro team will compete in Serie C this new season.

Bonera told the club's website: “There is great satisfaction and great pride. There are many similarities to my path as a footballer or as a collaborator. Maybe I have a few grey hairs… Now we start to really work and I have a great sense of responsibility that I will bring to work with the boys, for their growth and to bring as much as possible to the first team.”

“We have identified some profiles. We are making some evaluations, especially from the point of view of human depth: we need players who can give us a hand technically but also make the younger players understand what Serie C means. There will be difficulties but I am well supported on this path.

“When this project was presented to me, I had the pleasure of sharing with Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) the growth of the profiles: there are talented players who need to be built. They need to grow mentally and as men. It will be a total synergy also from a tactical point of view with Fonseca, there will be a daily exchange of players with the first team.”