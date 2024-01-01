AC Milan announce 'Milan Futuro' to compete in Serie C; name coach

AC Milan have announced that it has formally received, following the decisions made by the Federal Council of the FIGC, a positive response to the application for registration in the Serie C Now Championship for their new team, which will be named "MILAN FUTURO"

The acceptance of the registration application has thus completed the roster of 60 teams that will participate in the Championship managed by Lega Pro in the 24/25 season.

The sports project of Milan Futuro, the latest piece of a virtuous path involving the entire youth sector up to the First Team, was created with the main objective of enhancing the talent of young players who have grown up in the Rossoneri Youth Sector, who have already distinguished themselves in recent seasons in their respective leagues, in the Youth League, with their National Youth Teams and completing their physical-athletic maturation process. Furthermore, it will allow the players to compete, within their own Club, in professional football.

Daniele Bonera, who made 201 appearances for the Rossoneri in 9 seasons, will be the head coach of Milan Futuro. In 2019, he began his journey as a technical assistant at AC Milan’s first team. In 2020, he obtained the UEFA PRO qualification after attending the course in Coverciano.

The team will gather on 8 July and will train at Milanello in close contact with Paulo Fonseca's Team, effectively forming a single group. The first official matches are scheduled for 11 August and 18, when the first and second preliminary rounds of the Serie C Italian Cup will be played, while the start of the championship is scheduled for 25 August.

On Friday, 28 June, the team will also know the group in which they will compete in the Championship and what teams they will have to face.