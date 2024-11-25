Bologna secure Corazza to new contract

Bologna defender Tommaso Corazza has signed a new contract.

The youngster has penned terms to 2027.

Corazza has managed 12 appearances and scored once so far in a Bologna shirt.

The club announced today: "Bologna FC 1909 announces that it has reached an agreement with defender Tommaso Corazza for the extension of his contract until June 30, 2027, with an option for a further season."

The 20 year-old left-back is yet to appear for Bologna this term.

