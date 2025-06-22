Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Bologna make contact with Besiktas striker Immobile
Bologna are exploring the prospect of bringing Ciro Immobile back to Serie A.

The former Lazio captain is available from Besiktas this summer.

Sky Italia says Bologna have made contact with Immobile, 35, about a return to Italy.

Besiktas are willing to do business, though Immobile's contract demands could prove a stumbling block.

In the Süper Lig, the former Borussia Dortmund striker scored 15 goals in 30 matches last season.

