Chelsea inform Man Utd of Nkunku asking price

Manchester United have been informed by Chelsea of their asking price for Christopher Nkunku.

United have sounded out Chelsea about France international Nkunku's situation.

And the Daily Star says Chelsea are prepared to sell at a starting price of £35m.

Chelsea are keen to sell Nkunku after splashing out on fellow attackers Liam Delap and Joao Pedro so far this summer.

Along with the need to balance their books, Chelsea also need to sell after being fined by UEFA for breaching their financial rules last week.

For his part, Nkunku is ready to leave the Blues - for the right club - with Bayern Munich also mentioned as a potential destination.

