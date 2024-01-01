Materazzi full of praise for Inter Milan defender Bastoni: Absurd cliche

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has won praise from World Cup winner Marco Materazzi.

Bastoni has impressed at the Euros for Italy after helping Inter to the Scudetto last season.

Materazzi discussed Italy having two left-footed central defenders in Bastoni and Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori.

“An absurd cliche,” said Materazzi.

“Under Leonardo, we lost out on the Scudetto against Lecce. Because he didn’t spare Lucio, who had been on a booking, rather than allowing Chivu and I to play together.

“I told him afterwards, it’s always better to play two left-footers in defense, if they know how to pass the ball.

“And Bastoni and Calafiori have the feet of midfielders.

The former Italy international said that “If you play (passing) football, they’re the right pairing.

“And then, Bastoni hasn’t become a leader now. He’s been one since he was eighteen.”