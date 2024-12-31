Bologna coach Italiano rues "carelessness" for Verona defeat

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano was left unhappy after their 3-2 defeat at home to Hellas Verona.

Bologna lost due to an 88th minute goal through Santiago Castro.

Italiano later said, "It makes me angry that despite knowing that some games will slip out of your hands sooner or later, and despite preparing for that perception of danger, football is unfortunately like this.

"Today I saw a team dominate, that before the gift we gave them, had managed the game in depth. At the end of the first half, we put them back in the game. The only explanation I can give myself is that every now and then the game slips out of your hands, from many points of view such as naivety and carelessness.

"I'm sorry because for me the good moment continues, we played a great game. It's a shame not to have added more points to a ranking that remains extraordinary. It hurts to lose like this. Today I saw a team dominate with 10 men: it had never happened to me since I've been coaching. I have nothing to say to the boys, except for the naivety that has occurred."