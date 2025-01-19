Bologna coach Italiano delighted for fans after victory over Monza

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano was delighted after their 3-1 win against Monza on Saturday.

Santiago Castro, Jens Odgaard and Riccardo Orsolini struck the goals on the day after Daniel Maldini had given Monza a fourth minute lead.

Italiano said afterwards: "A great satisfaction, I am especially happy for the victory in a match where we had gone behind and we managed to react once again.

"Playing every three days is very hard, but the team has not fallen apart. Even from a mental point of view, however, the boys have great ability. After the performance in Milan we have given continuity with this victory and now focus on the Champions League: we would like to fill the 0 wins box.

"We had already succeeded in reacting to a disadvantage in Milan, where we were good at working on the preventive aspect of the match and we managed to get back into the game. Today after Monza's first goal I was a bit afraid of being too eager to equalize, but instead we were good. This aspect is beautiful.

"Empathy with the crowd? Maybe the word empathy is too much. I compliment these people because they are always close to the team. During the matches you have to stay united, then after the final whistle there is criticism, etc.

"I remember that when I played my ears were always listening to what was coming out of the stands and this is an important aspect for the players. Compliments to the people of Bologna because they always supported us, even in situations of disadvantage."