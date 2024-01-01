Arsenal boss Arteta pushed for Calafiori update

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits the signing of Riccardo Calafiori is still up in the air.

The Gunners are desperate to bring in the Italian international from Bologna for a major fee.

However, there is still some issue between the two parties about the terms of the transfer.

Asked about Calafiori, Arteta told reporters: “No unfortunately not but obviously we know there are certain positions that we want to improve and give the squad better resources in terms of numbers where we are short.

“But we will try our best but the main thing is to focus on falling in love with the players we have and make them better.”