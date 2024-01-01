Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Bologna chief Sartori welcomes Miranda, Holm: Now for Zirkzee's replacement

Bologna chief Sartori welcomes Miranda, Holm: Now for Zirkzee's replacement
Bologna chief Sartori welcomes Miranda, Holm: Now for Zirkzee's replacement
Bologna chief Sartori welcomes Miranda, Holm: Now for Zirkzee's replacement Action Plus
Bologna sports chief Giovanni Sartori says they're well prepared for Josh Zirkzee's departure.

The Holland striker is expected to leave for a bigger club this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sartori said, "Did I say before that Zirkzee will leave 99% of the time? I have known the market for many years and I believe there is a strong possibility that he could leave, he is a great player and the attacker is a highly sought-after role.

"We've been thinking about it for months because replacing him will be very difficult but we'll try. We have a few names and we'll work to replace him."

Sartori also discussed the arrivals of wing-backs Juan Miranda (Real Betis) and Emil Holm (Spezia).

He added: "We needed to intervene on the wings and we did it in a very short time. Now we stop and evaluate what the market offers. The priority could be the replacement of Zirkzee, we must be ready."

Mentions
Serie AZirkzee JoshuaMiranda JuanBolognaBetisSpeziaLaLigaSerie BFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bologna signing Miranda says farewell to Real Betis
Real Betis fullback Miranda passes Bologna medical
Bologna chief Sartori on Zirkzee, Calafiori futures