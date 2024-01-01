Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Bologna chief Sartori on Zirkzee, Calafiori futures

Bologna chief Sartori on Zirkzee, Calafiori futures
Bologna chief Sartori on Zirkzee, Calafiori futures
Bologna chief Sartori on Zirkzee, Calafiori futuresAction Plus
Bologna sports director Giovanni Sartori admits Joshua Zirkzee is likely to leave.

However, a sale for Riccardo Calafiori is no guarantee.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On AC Milan and Manchester United target Zirkzee, Sartori said: "He has a clause, so he will 99 per cent leave."

He then continued: “We only signed Calafiori 12 months ago, so we’ll see what happens, but in our minds we want to keep him. There has been talk of Juventus, but also many other clubs. If we were to receive big offers, we’d have to think about it.

“I don’t think he will go to Juventus, it will probably be abroad, but I repeat we will try to keep him.”

Mentions
Calafiori RiccardoZirkzee JoshuaBolognaJuventusAC MilanManchester UnitedPremier LeagueSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bologna ace Zirkzee edging closer to Man Utd agreement
Man Utd boss Ten Hag puts in call to Zirkzee as AC Milan circle
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa