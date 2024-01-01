Bologna chief Sartori on Zirkzee, Calafiori futures

Bologna sports director Giovanni Sartori admits Joshua Zirkzee is likely to leave.

However, a sale for Riccardo Calafiori is no guarantee.

On AC Milan and Manchester United target Zirkzee, Sartori said: "He has a clause, so he will 99 per cent leave."

He then continued: “We only signed Calafiori 12 months ago, so we’ll see what happens, but in our minds we want to keep him. There has been talk of Juventus, but also many other clubs. If we were to receive big offers, we’d have to think about it.

“I don’t think he will go to Juventus, it will probably be abroad, but I repeat we will try to keep him.”