Bologna signing Miranda says farewell to Real Betis

The fullback is leaving Betis for Bologna as he comes off contract.
Miranda said: "It has been the most difficult decision of my life . You don't know how much pain it has cost me. You already know how football works. I am very proud of what I have experienced and of having been able to wear the green-and-white shirt every day. It has been a great stroke of luck and privilege.
"I have fulfilled that dream, I am very proud.
"That memory will never go away. It was the most beautiful day of my life. I will always remember it. That week, before and after, in the city, with my friends, my family with Betis fans... it was spectacular.
"It was a very beautiful year and I hope there are more like this because things are being done well."
He will now swap Seville for Bologna , in a move that few expected, although he will play in the Champions League with a club that has grown a lot in recent seasons.
"A stage in my life is coming to an end. It is the most beautiful one I have had and that I will surely have. Luckily I was born a Betis fan and being able to run the Villamarín band is a privilege. It saddens me to close this stage, it has been hard for me and I hope in the future I can return and we can meet again."