Bologna signing Miranda says farewell to Real Betis

Juan Miranda has said his farewell to Real Betis.

The fullback is leaving Betis for Bologna as he comes off contract.

Miranda said: "It has been the most difficult decision of my life . You don't know how much pain it has cost me. You already know how football works. I am very proud of what I have experienced and of having been able to wear the green-and-white shirt every day. It has been a great stroke of luck and privilege.

"I have fulfilled that dream, I am very proud.

"That memory will never go away. It was the most beautiful day of my life. I will always remember it. That week, before and after, in the city, with my friends, my family with Betis fans... it was spectacular.

"It was a very beautiful year and I hope there are more like this because things are being done well."

He will now swap Seville for Bologna , in a move that few expected, although he will play in the Champions League with a club that has grown a lot in recent seasons.

"A stage in my life is coming to an end. It is the most beautiful one I have had and that I will surely have. Luckily I was born a Betis fan and being able to run the Villamarín band is a privilege. It saddens me to close this stage, it has been hard for me and I hope in the future I can return and we can meet again."