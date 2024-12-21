AC Milan coach Fonseca admits Jimenez now ahead of Theo

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca left Theo Hernandez on the bench for last night's win against Hellas Verona.

Fonseca instead went with young Spaniard Alex Jimenez for the win.

He later said: "Jimenez is the first choice at the moment, because he started the last two matches.

“Alex worked hard, he was decisive and he needs continue like this. We need someone with this energy, this desire to run hard. If it’s a kid or not, that doesn’t interest me.

“He just has to keep going like this. We’ll see in what position, as today he also played in a more advanced wide role.”