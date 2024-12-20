Fattori slams Ibrahimovic and AC Milan management: They're letting down Fonseca

Former Fiorentina and Atalanta striker Sauro Fattori has questioned the management work at AC Milan.

Fattori, speaking with TMW Radio, has taken aim at Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his fellow Milan directors over the running of the club.

What is Milan lacking at the moment?

“The players must take responsibility, the problem is that in the end it is always the coach who pays. It is easier to change one than thirty. It is true that the club is not well represented, Ibrahimovic not only does not have an impact but perhaps also causes some damage.

"(Paulo) Fonseca alone cannot do everything, at times controversies arise that the club must intervene on. At Milan no one prevents, (Paolo) Maldini did this and Ibrahimovic is not doing it. The club moves differently than we are used to, just look at the 125th anniversary party where the club was not there. They did not even announce the players present, the history of Milan was there, players of the calibre of (Marco) Van Basten."

Should Fonseca take on more responsibility?

“(Claudio) Ranieri is not afraid of being sent away, but he too, like Fonseca, must respond by going 0-0 because the club is not present. The club must be felt in the air, I am not justifying Fonseca or Ranieri, on the contrary Fonseca is taking responsibility and he does it even during the press conferences. But then there must also be work from the club behind him. If the coach has the club behind him, he excludes Theo Hernandez and talks about a technical choice, he takes responsibility and starts again from this consideration.

"The coach tries not to lose the player until the end. When (Rafael) Leao and Theo did not participate in the cooling break, Ibrahimovic was in Miami. If the club allows Theo and Leao to do this, it is a problem. Fonseca must not speak, the club must intervene. This way it becomes an open cage. What happened in Florence shows that there is anarchy, Fonseca also has his responsibilities. However, the club is decisive on behavior, Fonseca is also an employee of the club and cannot decide on everything.

"Problems between players and coaches must be prevented in advance, already in Rome against Lazio in August it was a delicate match, there was no one in the stands at the Olimpico and Ibra was in Miami."

How much does Fonseca risk if he were to lose tomorrow against Verona?

“Tomorrow he can also be at risk, you never know what can go through the mind of the club at this moment. If they lose in Verona, however, we must go to the players and speak clearly. Leao earns more than anyone and must do more."