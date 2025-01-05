Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Garnacho frozen out at Man Utd
Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony
Liverpool make fresh stand on Nunez
Napoli coach Conte ready for Fiorentina: You want to keep talking about Lukaku?!

Stellini praises Napoli fringe players for victory at Fiorentina

Carlos Volcano
Stellini praises Napoli fringe players for victory at Fiorentina
Stellini praises Napoli fringe players for victory at FiorentinaAction Plus
Napoli assistant coach Cristian Stellini says they're delighted after their 3-0 win Fiorentina on Saturday.

Napoli won thanks to goals from David Neres, Romelu Lukaku (pen) and Scott McTominay.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Stellini said afterwards: "It's right to call it very important, for various reasons. The first is that we were on a difficult pitch against a strong team with a very large roster.

"And then the second is that we had some shortcomings and wanting to demonstrate the importance of our work and how much the boys follow us, it is even more important. We are happy, we thank the entire work group that gave solidity to the team despite the absences.

"We bring with us great energy from the victory, the boys must be proud of what they have done since the beginning of the year. We are happy because even those who have played less have played a great game. Today we feel this maturity but we will have to demonstrate it from game to game.

"We were aware that we had to rebuild something important and the credit goes to the boys, from day one they have shown great availability, with the desire to return to the usual levels of Napoli. Let's not make comparisons with past seasons: we are leading the team in a good job, which fills us with pride. Today's match shows that the boys are following us."

Mentions
Serie AStellini CristianNapoliFiorentina
Related Articles
AC Milan make Man Utd contact for Rashford
Fiorentina coach Palladino admits Napoli deserved their victory
Napoli fullback Spinazzola aware of Fiorentina interest