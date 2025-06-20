Neymar invites Yamal to family home in Rio de Janeiro

Barcelona striker Lamine Yamal met up with Neymar on Thursday (19) at the Santos midfielder's house in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro. In a video posted on social media, the Brazilian showed the young Spanish star playing volleyball.

Yamal, a big fan of the Santos number 10, is enjoying his holidays in Brazil and was spotted last Wednesday (18) at Beco do Batman, a tourist attraction in São Paulo.

Neymar is also on holiday and awaiting the return of the Brasileirão, paused by the Club World Cup.

Does the Prince of Santos stay?

Neymar is tied to Peixe until the end of June and has yet to decide his future at the club. The deal for a renewal until June next year is done, but Santos want to convince the star to stay until December 2026.

In no hurry to sign a new contract, Neymar is due to reappear at the Rei Pelé training centre on 27 June. The player doesn't rule out a move to Europe if the right offer comes along, although he has assured Peixe that he won't negotiate with another team in Brazil.