Lamine Yamal teases potential Nico Williams to Barcelona link-up

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal took to social media to tease a potential link-up with Spain teammate Nico Williams at club level.

Williams, 22, has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona for the past year and came close to joining last summer before ultimately deciding to stay at Athletic Club.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona sporting director Deco recently held a meeting with Williams’ agent, Felix Tainta.

Adding fuel to the fire, Yamal, who is currently away on international duty with his friend and teammate Williams, took to Instagram to share an image of the two.

Instagram: @lamineyamal Instagram: @lamineyamal

Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Arsenal are all said to be interested in signing Williams, although it’s understood he would prefer to remain in Spain.