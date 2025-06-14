Tribal Football
Inter Miami star Suarez offers advice to Barcelona superkid Yamal
Inter Miami star Luis Suarez admits he's enjoyed seeing Lamine Yamal come through at Barcelona.

Just 17, Yamal is a LaLiga and Euros winner and being mentioned for this year's Ballon d'Or title.

Former Barca striker Suarez said at his Club World Cup media conference: "There are players who mature before others. Yamal, at 17, is showing a very important maturity and a great responsibility on the pitch.

"These are challenges that he sets himself, and as a Barça fan I'm really happy for him.

"He must continue to enjoy, learn and grow, as we all did between the ages of 18 and 25. He is a player who is marking an era and making a huge difference."

