Inter Miami star Suarez offers advice to Barcelona superkid Yamal

Inter Miami star Luis Suarez admits he's enjoyed seeing Lamine Yamal come through at Barcelona.

Just 17, Yamal is a LaLiga and Euros winner and being mentioned for this year's Ballon d'Or title.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former Barca striker Suarez said at his Club World Cup media conference: "There are players who mature before others. Yamal, at 17, is showing a very important maturity and a great responsibility on the pitch.

"These are challenges that he sets himself, and as a Barça fan I'm really happy for him.

"He must continue to enjoy, learn and grow, as we all did between the ages of 18 and 25. He is a player who is marking an era and making a huge difference."