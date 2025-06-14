Luis Suarez offers Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal crucial advice

Barcelona legend Luis Suarez was full of praise for the club's current star Lamine Yamal after a disappointing end to Spain's UEFA Nations League campaign.

The 38-year-old and his Inter Miami side are set to play in the first game of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday (June 14) but Barcelona won’t be there due to their poor showings in recent Champions League campaigns.

Suarez was a prominent member of the last Barcelona side that delivered Europe’s most prestigious club trophy back in 2014-15.

He now has some advice for Yamal, 17, who will undoubtedly be hoping to replicate Suarez’s success in the famous shirt.

“Lamine is a player who is showing maturity at an early age compared to others. He shows great maturity at the age of 17,” the Uruguayan said to DAZN.

“He takes responsibility when he participates in important matches, and he has challenges that he imposes on himself as a Barcelona fan. I am very happy for him.

“He has to continue to enjoy himself and continue to gain experience in order to continue to improve. There are still things he needs to learn, as we all learned when we were 18, 20, or 25 years old. He is marking an era and making a big difference.”