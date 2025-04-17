Neymar exits the pitch in tears after picking up thigh injury with Santos

Santos star Neymar was forced to leave the club's 2-0 win over Atlético-MG on Wednesday after picking up a thigh injury in the first half.

The 33-year-old began the match with both legs visibly strapped and wore a special No. 100 jersey to commemorate his 100th appearance at Vila Belmiro. The former Barcelona forward returned from six weeks out with a thigh injury against Fluminense on Sunday but his comeback was cut short after just 34 minutes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Neymar was taken off the field on a buggy, holding the left thigh area that had kept him out for the previous six weeks in what is a heartbreaking setback for the Brazilian icon. Santos coach Cesar Sampaio spoke on the injury and hopes he will return to the side soon.

"It's still too early to give any definitive answer, we don't have a diagnosis yet," said Santos coach Cesar Sampaio.

"Now we really have to pray that it's not something that will keep him out for a long time."

As he sat on the bench he immediately began receiving treatment, with an ice pack applied to his injured thigh which had led him to miss out on Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina last month. Thankfully, it is not a serious injury for the winger who is clearly desperate to get back on the pitch in the final years of his career.