Rivaldo: Neymar will return to Europe - either to Barcelona or somewhere else

Rivaldo: Neymar will return to Europe - either to Barcelona or somewhere else
Barcelona great Rivaldo is convinced Neymar will play in Europe next season.

Neymar is contracted with Santos to midyear, with expectations that a return to Barca will happen. Indeed, agent Pini Zahavi has been in talks with the Catalans about re-signing Neymar.

And Rivaldo told Betfair: "Neymar is a great player, and I really like his style of play. If he maintains what we're seeing at Santos—scoring goals and gaining momentum—he still has a place at any team in the world.

"If it's not Barcelona, ​​where he made history and where everyone already knows him, he'll go to a big European club by midyear."

On Barca and coach Hansi Flick, Rivaldo added: "The way they're playing, with joy, unity in the locker room, and a lot of respect for the coach's demands, we can go far. Barcelona is very much alive in all three competitions and has everything it takes to win another treble."

