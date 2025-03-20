Arsenal's Jorginho says he's "curious" about Brazilian football amid links to Flamengo

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has been linked with a move to Brazilian side Flamengo this summer after being spotted with family in South America.

Manager Mikel Arteta is set for a summer clear-out, which likely includes Jorginho. He was spotted with his wife in Rio de Janeiro but explained they were simply on holiday during the international break. His agent was in the stands last weekend to watch Flamengo win the Campeonato Carioca title against Fluminense, as reports grow surrounding his future.

The 33-year-old is out of contract with Arsenal at the end of the season and could leave the Gunners on a free transfer if a new deal is not agreed. The Italian international was born and raised in Brazil before moving to Europe as a teenager which explains his desire to move back and finish his career where he grew up.

Jorginho spoke about the rumours and admitted that he is curious to know what playing in Brazil would be like before hanging up his boots for good.

“I don’t believe that I missed out. But I am curious, today, to know what it’s like (to play in Brazil), to experience it,” Jorginho told ESPN Brasil.

“But for my growth, playing professionally was not a problem. What helped me was when I was a child, for my growth.

“In Brazil it’s different. I played barefoot on the street, on the beach. I think that helped me a lot in terms of growing up in contact with the ball.”