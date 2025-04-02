Liverpool's Diaz involved in transfer dispute as club forced to pay €103 after court case

FC Porto have been ordered to pay €103 to Diaz's former club, Junior de Barranquilla after the sale of Luis Diaz to Liverpool.

After a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Junior were set to earn a significant portion of the £37.5M fee Liverpool paid for Diaz back in 2022. Liverpool agreed to pay Porto in installments, meaning Junior also received their payments in installments which led to complications.

A dispute over the third instalment and a claim was filed with FIFA in 2022, and now CAS has ruled that Porto should have paid Junior €1,020,000, but they only ended up paying €1,019,897 – a difference of €103 plus five percent interest dating back to October 1, 2022.

This may not seem like much to bigger clubs like Liverpool and Porto but it is more about the principle and a small club such a Junior receiving the money they deserved after a well worked transfer. Barcelona has been heavily linked with a move for Diaz as manager Arne Slot looks to rebuild his squad, which may not include the Colombian who has 13 goals and 3 assists this season.