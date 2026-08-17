Neymar becomes first player forced to leave pitch under new time-wasting rules

Santos captain Neymar became the first ⁠player in Brazil's Serie A to be forced off the field ‌for a minute under a new ‌rule aimed at curbing time-wasting ‌by goalkeepers that is being tested ‌in the league.

Under the trial, which ‌will also be implemented in other competitions including the Premier League, ‌if play is stopped due ⁠to a ‌goalkeeper requiring medical treatment, the coach must ​immediately nominate an outfield player to leave the pitch ​for a minute after play resumes.

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If the coach fails to nominate ⁠a player ​within 10 seconds, the captain of the team must be the one to leave the field.

When Santos ‌beat Vasco 3-0 on Sunday, the rule was invoked for the first time in the Brazilian top flight when keeper Gabriel Brazao requested medical attention.

The referee told captain Neymar to leave the field as the Santos coach did ‌not nominate another player within 10 ​seconds.

Neymar, 34, made two appearances ‌for Brazil off the bench in this year's World Cup, scoring a late penalty in their 2-1 loss to Norway in ⁠the round ⁠of 16.